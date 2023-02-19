There's been a lot of conversation in recent times about the price of video games being raised and games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have even been bumped up to $70.
It seems Capcom is doing the complete opposite with its older library of titles - announcing the 2021 release Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin now has a new price. It's dropped from $59.99 USD down to just $39.99 USD. This applies to the physical and digital versions of the game.
If that's still not enough to convince you, as noted above, there's a free demo you can download from the Switch eShop. You'll even be able to transfer your save progress over to the full game. You can also learn more in our Nintendo Life review: