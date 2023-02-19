There's been a lot of conversation in recent times about the price of video games being raised and games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have even been bumped up to $70.

It seems Capcom is doing the complete opposite with its older library of titles - announcing the 2021 release Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin now has a new price. It's dropped from $59.99 USD down to just $39.99 USD. This applies to the physical and digital versions of the game.





Start your journey today with the demo and transfer your progress over to the full game. pic.twitter.com/A3spkMb3OS Ride on! Grab Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin for #NintendoSwitch and PC/Steam at a new price of $39.99.Start your journey today with the demo and transfer your progress over to the full game. https://t.co/32g8wIYkLx February 17, 2023

If that's still not enough to convince you, as noted above, there's a free demo you can download from the Switch eShop. You'll even be able to transfer your save progress over to the full game. You can also learn more in our Nintendo Life review: