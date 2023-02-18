Bill & Ted fans are in for a treat today, with Bill & Ted's Excellent Retro Collection shadow dropping on the Switch eShop for $9.69 USD.

This title was originally announced for Nintendo's hybrid system last year. It's described as a "blast from the past" and comes packed with the retro NES and Game Boy hits Bill & Ted's Excellent Video Game Adventure and Bill & Ted's Excellent Portable Adventure.





Here's a bit about both, via Nintendo.com:

- Bill & Ted's Excellent Video Game Adventure - History has been all screwed up and only the San Dimas Duo can set things straight. Awesome responsibility, man. Ride the Power Phone Booth to six different worlds. Galactic, man. Search for famous Historical Dudes through space and time. Most Cosmic. Talk with the likes of Julius Caesar (he invented Caesar salad) and Napolean (the short, dead dude). Send them back in time or you’ll miss the Wyld Stallyns concert- starring you! Heavy.

Its a bodacious, mind-boggling role-playing adventure. And your only chance to save the world and earn the respect you deserve. No way - yes way! - Bill & Ted's Excellent Portable Adventure - A world without our most excellent compatriots Bill and Ted? No way! Yes way - if the Grim Reaper and the evil Bill and Ted robots get their way! DeNomolos wants to totally change the future, and the only way to stop this most heinous dude is to travel though the “circuits of time” and collect the stolen time fragments! 10 adventures - 50 quests. But watch out! Historical dudes like Billy the Kid are tumblin’ with killer tumbleweeds while the Executioner has an axe to grind with you. Napoleon has a “short” temper and even Granny S. Preston Esquire tries to bag you. Most Bogus! Time is running out…so be excellent to each other and party on dudes!

