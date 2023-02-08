Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After being delayed since last year, Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp is coming to Switch on 21st April 2023, as revealed in today's Nintendo Direct.

The new trailer features Andy, Max, and Sami in some slick-looking cutscenes that we assume will appear in the game itself — check it out above!

We've been waiting for these remakes from WayForward a while after it was first announced way back in June 2021 and was subsequently put on hold due to world events — specifically the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a conflict that is still ongoing at the time of writing.

Pre-orders for the game are now live on Nintendo's online stores.