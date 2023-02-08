After being delayed since last year, Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp is coming to Switch on 21st April 2023, as revealed in today's Nintendo Direct.
The new trailer features Andy, Max, and Sami in some slick-looking cutscenes that we assume will appear in the game itself — check it out above!
We've been waiting for these remakes from WayForward a while after it was first announced way back in June 2021 and was subsequently put on hold due to world events — specifically the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a conflict that is still ongoing at the time of writing.
Pre-orders for the game are now live on Nintendo's online stores.
Comments (25)
You really couldn't have released it a day earlier?
Glad to know Nintendo arbitrarily decided it’s ethically ok to release now on April despite the world news of Ukraine being still just as active as a year ago. Real genius display.
Nice animated cutscenes.
Ukraine Russia war ending April 20th confirmed.
That muscular dude looks hot.
Nintendo (2022) : Let's not release this, there's a conflict in Ukraine.
Nintendo (2023) : It's the one-year anniversary of that conflict in Ukraine, let's release this.
The games are already finished, why not shadow dropped it today like Metroid Prime 1?
@echoplex you call that an anniversary????
Finally, thank god. I can't wait for it!
I'm so happy. I'll be enjoying it during my birthday week. Advance Wars is finally back.
I’m still happy to get this tho I know some may have lost their interest. Im just happy it didn’t get cancelled.
@Arawn93
Well they also gave themselves plenty of time to delay the game indefinitely.
This and then TOTK...expensive couple of weeks!
Anyone else notice the entire trailer was composed of cinematics? Guess Nintendo doesn't trust this franchise to sell on its core merits (much like Fire Emblem).
Fans never played turned-based tactical games and SRPGs for the visuals to begin with. They're nice to have, of course, but it's a shame so many of their own developers don't trust them to sell without padding them with unrelated busywork or cinematics, if they ever go back to releasing them at all (looking at Shining Force in particular).
Really happy Advance Wars was finally reconfirmed. I've wanted this collection for so long. Love the gorgeous animation work.
Such a great time to be an SRPG fan.
Will eventually play this but will probably wait for a sale
I bought a 2nd copy of Advance Wars Dual Strike this week to play with my friend who has never played Advance Wars. It cost me $38, you're all welcome. Xenoblade Chronicles X and Twilight Princess HD should be just around the corner...
This game really is the boy who cried wolf. They already announced a release date twice before and then cancelled it.They really should have just shadow dropped it today cause it wouldn’t shock me if they cancel it a 3rd time.
I only believe it once I have the game in my hands.
The war that delayed it didn't end but okay.
@MeatSauce yeah game has long been done for awhile. Should have just shadow dropped it like MP Remaster.
Eh. They should've released it last year. My money is going towards the Rhapsody collection from NIS now.
Putin has until April 21st to raise the white flag or else.
@HotGoomba If it came out the day before, everyone would be too high to believe it
