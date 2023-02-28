Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

It was with a heavy heart that we saw the Western release of action RPG Trinity Trigger get held back a solid six months following its Japanese debut last year, and while we still have a while to go before we can dive into the '90s-inspired adventure, publisher Marvelous Europe has now given us a Switch release date of 16th May 2023 (in Europe and Australia, at least).

The development team for this one — FuRyu — is made up of huge names in the RPG field. We've got worldbuilding artist Yuki Nobuteru (Trials of Mana), character designer Raita Kazama (Xenoblade Chronicles), scenario writer Yura Kubota (Octopath Traveler) and even composer Hiroki Kikuta (Secret of Mana, Trials of Mana). With experience like this attached, we have long considered the game as one to watch.

This was confirmed with the game's initial reviews on its Japanese release, with Famitsu awarding the title an impressive 31/40.

For those who missed the release last year, check out the following game summary and snaps from Marvelous Europe:

Trinity Trigger is an all-new action role-playing game combining the look and feel of iconic RPGs of the ‘90s with an emphasis on fast-paced, customizable combat. Players take control of three young heroes as they attempt to defy fate and save the continent of Trinitia. Accompanying them are the Triggers, strange creatures with the unique ability to transform into eight types of weapons that players must master if they hope to be successful on their quest. Whether playing alone or with up to two friends via local co-op, explore diverse biomes and dungeons, strategize to exploit enemy weaknesses, and change your destiny!

While details on a digital release are set to be shared in the coming months, Trinity Trigger is now available to pre-order in physical form for €49.99 / £44.99. Here's hoping the we can clear enough of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in the few days prior to its release that Trinity Trigger at least gets some playtime in May...

Are you excited to see Trinity Trigger come out West? Let us know in the comments.