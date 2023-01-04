Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After multiple delays since 2021, Signal Studios and Accelerate Games have finally released Toy Soldiers HD on the Nintendo Switch today.

This game originally started out on Xbox Live Arcade in 2010, with the help of Microsoft. It's described as a "multi-genre action-strategy game" in which players command antique WWI toy soldiers who are fighting to gain control of trench-filled diorama battlefields across Europe.

It's available now from the Switch eShop and is priced at $29.99 / £26.99 or your regional equivalent.

Here's some PR about the HD remaster along with some screenshots from Nintendo's website:

Survey the battlefield and carefully place your units before the first wave of attackers arrives, then jump directly into the action and control machine guns, artillery, mortars, flamethrowers and more.

Take to the skies and rain down fire from above, take out enemy bombers or earn your victory in exciting dogfights as you pilot the first airborne war machines.

Control fearsome armored vehicles and tanks with explosive firepower as you win the war and earn your upgrades for the next thrilling battle on the road to victory!

A much-loved classic, overhauled and upgraded for a new generation. Toy Soldiers HD contains the original game, all DLC including some out-of-this-world new enemies to take on and some wacky new experimental levels.

Any interest in this one? Comment below.