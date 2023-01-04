After multiple delays since 2021, Signal Studios and Accelerate Games have finally released Toy Soldiers HD on the Nintendo Switch today.
This game originally started out on Xbox Live Arcade in 2010, with the help of Microsoft. It's described as a "multi-genre action-strategy game" in which players command antique WWI toy soldiers who are fighting to gain control of trench-filled diorama battlefields across Europe.
It's available now from the Switch eShop and is priced at $29.99 / £26.99 or your regional equivalent.
Here's some PR about the HD remaster along with some screenshots from Nintendo's website:
Survey the battlefield and carefully place your units before the first wave of attackers arrives, then jump directly into the action and control machine guns, artillery, mortars, flamethrowers and more.
Take to the skies and rain down fire from above, take out enemy bombers or earn your victory in exciting dogfights as you pilot the first airborne war machines.
Control fearsome armored vehicles and tanks with explosive firepower as you win the war and earn your upgrades for the next thrilling battle on the road to victory!
A much-loved classic, overhauled and upgraded for a new generation. Toy Soldiers HD contains the original game, all DLC including some out-of-this-world new enemies to take on and some wacky new experimental levels.
I saw this in the eShop yesterday and I thought perhaps this was the Toy Soldiers port mentioned many months ago. The write-up sounds fun enough - I’d be interested in trying it out, but my cup runneth over at the moment. 😅
Maybe there’ll be a demo someday.
Still it’d be much cheaper than playing with actual antique military figurines! I was in a shop that carried them recently, and a single calvary soldier + his mount cost around USD $90.00! They were intricately detailed, though - probably hand-painted imports from Germany.
I want this, but will wait for a review. I have been burned too many times.
Good grief. The Nintendo-styled bright and colourful static image, Vs the Xbox-styled dinghy, dark, grubby ingame footage.
Has the marketing ever been so blatantly focussed??!
This looks like a fun time. Reminds me a bit of Dillions Rolling Western where you actually get to help defend.
I miss the PC Army Men games. "Mines! This'll ruin someone's day..."
I know it's been years since the original but a £10 game I enjoyed back them going to £27 for its remaster today still seems mad. I'd want a physical edition for that, like a game you'd find in the bargain bin back in the day.
I remember wanting to try this back on the Xbox. Price seems a bit high though.
