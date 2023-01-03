2023 is going to be a pretty big year for the Switch. It's only the start of January, but we already know that we're going to be playing the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Fire Emblem Engage, Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, and Pikmin 4 within the next 12 months, and that's all while being fully aware that Nintendo likely has a boatload of other surprises up its sleeve. Phew!
We are, however, a sentimental bunch here at Nintendo Life, and we love our 3DS consoles. The problem, though, is that most people have understandably moved on and are now taking their Switches out and about on their travels. What the Switch lacks, however, is the excellent StreetPass feature from the 3DS, and we reckon its about time we start getting those sweet dopamine hits from the green StreetPass notification light once again.
So, our lovely video producer Zion has a simple request: if you're out and about, wherever you may be, whether it's shopping, going on holiday, going to a meet-up, or even just nipping out to the local park, pop your 3DS in your pocket in sleep mode with the wireless connectivity active. Zion's mission in 2023 is to see where the best locations are to get those StreetPass hits, but we'll need your help. Let's keep the dream alive!
Check out the below video for more lovely information from Zion himself:
Comments (32)
Zion didn't say it, he declared it!
Street pass would have been a great addition to the Switch. I think Nintendo didn't exploit the portable benefits on the Switch as much as they did with the 3DS, and that's what makes the console stand out from the rest of its generation.
It’s time to let go of the 3DS now. It’s had its time, let’s move on
@Bl4ckb100d,
Not sure it has a massive mass market appeal, but I guess more features are always welcome, a bit like the Mii's on the Switch, nice addition, but pretty redundant with the cool avatar's on offer.
Yes, more StreetPasses please!
No one is going to do this lol.
I feel like my Puzzle Panels are doomed to forever be incomplete. Still, anything to support the 3DS is a good thing. I agree with this sentiment.
The gaming device I decide to bring around with me is generally the one I'm currently playing a game on. During the heyday of StreetPass, I was playing a lot of Pokémon Gen 6, so I had my 3DS with me all the time.
But there were times during the 3DS era where I also brought my GBA SP around with me too - mostly when I was playing a lot of Rhythm Tengoku GBA. I was kinda obsessed with that game for a while lol.
...This was also when I was buying a lot of JP games on eBay too, so I remember also bringing Pocket Puyo Puyo Sun for GBC with me and playing it on the SP. Heheh...
Nowadays, I bring my Switch with me, mostly because what I want to play is so conveniently on Switch.
However there are still a few 3DS games I still need to play - during the big eShop closure rush, I did purchase Radiant Historia Perfect Chronology... And I still haven't yet played Bravely Default, Ever Oasis, Fire Emblem Echoes Shadows of Valentia, Dragon Quests 7 and 8, and a few other 3DS RPGs that I've been meaning to get around to...
So if and when I get around to these games - sure, I may bring my 3DS around for that purpose.
...but I'm sorry, I'm not brining my 3DS around for the sole purpose of StreetPass, when I'm not really playing anything on it.
I actually had several StreetPass hits over here less than a month ago, although that was at a local con. One of my students this year has been carrying around a 3DS, too.
That said, I have yet to import another 3DS battery here, and the current one is already worn out to the point where it can barely last 24 hours in sleep mode even with disabled wireless. And I don't even have many games that make use of the feature outside Smash Bros For and the Plaza (wish the latter was patched to offer ALL puzzle pieces in the coin gacha, but I'm not holding my breath).
I started playing my 3DS again on the side to make it through all the Pokemon games I missed (wasn't a fan till gen. 8) and I will admit that I miss streetpass.
Hang on to your 3DS guys! Going to be a big collectors item in the near future.
I still take my N3DS around with me in my bag most of the time, but I don't leave it in sleep mode because it's pretty poor at battery power preservation, and I don't intend to compromise the life of the battery for the slim chance of a street pass.
Plus, once you've got custom firmware on your 3DS, the advice is to disable street pass to minimize the chance of getting clobbered with anti-cfw measures.
If you want to really grow this, then it might not be a bad idea to start a dreaded tiktok account. I know I know, its horrible and i actually deleted it myself a few months ago but this is exactly the kind of thing i saw get brought to light there.
@Jacoby DS games are already extremely expensive, and I see 3ds games following the same trend
After attending a few gaming conventions, I was able to collect all puzzle pieces and 100% clear Find Mii 1 & 2. That one got stolen from me, and after I got a replacement and had to start fresh, I didn't even turn on Streetpass again after that.
3DS remains to be packed full of more features than the Switch, and to this day feels like a more complete system.
PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE! I take my 3DS with me everywhere, everyday, at home and on holidays (I go away a lot) but have never got all the StreetPass Puzzles.
I think the last hit I had was over a year for two ago, but can't help myself, always hopeful
Switch 2 with 3D and Streetpass please!
Sad news, I've been taking mine out for years in my laptop bag. I would have my wife throw it in her purse for shopping trips and stuff like that. I haven't gotten a hit in like three years.
@Bunkerneath
Keep on walking and exchange the coins for the missing tiles.
Buy more 3DS's and carry them with you and exchange tiles to complete it.
There should be 63 puzzles to collect:
https://nintendo.fandom.com/wiki/Puzzle_Swap#List_of_puzzles
@Bulborb Some are StreePass only and cannot buy anymore
I take my 3DS everywhere but I live in the middle of nowhere, so it has always been rare to get one.
I used to be able to go to Walmart and flip on the wireless mode of their demo unit and farm passes off of that, though.
I am ok with letting the 3ds rest. It had its time in the sun.
I appreciate the mission, respect it too.
But alas, my 3DS has been stored in a drawer for the last few years, and I doubt it'll ever see the light of day again for use. Only for display purposes in the next decade.
i don't think any dedicated gaming system ever had this much fun features out of the box without inserting or installing an actual game. Face Raiders, AR minigames, Streetpass games, the 3d camera,... Still use my 3ds regularly, and I've had one from day one. I did transfer my data a couple of times (for the XL, and later the N3DS and N3DS XL models). When I still lived in the city, the local gamestore chain had Streetpass relay, so just walking in maxed out my Streetpass. I also went to conventions ack then, and I could open my 3ds every 5 minutes and find it maxed out again. My partner back than also had one, and we always made sure to collect different puzzle pieces and then share them when "Streetpassing" at home. Now it's just a great gaming device with still unique features that are still underrated (3d) and still exclusive masterpieces of games I'm sure most of, if not all of us, still have to play several of.
Streetpass was so fun….I wish they at least had a suite of mini games like this for the Switch…
Great function. I bought a 3ds just for this feature. It’s like a spidey sense that warns, oops, i mean informs you if nintendo fans are near.
I would love for this to be true. But alas, I don't think there are enough people left to make it really work.
I carried my 3DS everywhere — and knew all the places where I could get stored Street Pass hits (McDonald's, Barnes & Nobles, Best Buy, etc.). But one-by-one, those systems ceased to provide visitors (new or returning) to my plazza. And after visiting Vermont and not getting any hits, I had to use my back-up 3DS to complete my US map — and that was more than five years ago.
I still play my 3DS. But it now stays home.
Haven’t played my 3DS since yesterday,
I went to a VGC event in French Perth and got like a gazillion hits. It was awesome, and I completed the sword and sorcery game.
The airport was always a good place to get international pings too.
@MS7000 I still have quite a few to finish myself, but I was smart enough to make sure that I got all of the pink tiles (which can only be unlocked via StreetPass) first.
All I have left now are blue tiles, which I can unlock with Play Coins, which can be acquired by just walking around with my 3DS in my pocket.
It might take a while, though, as it's always a random tile on whichever board you choose, so you might get one that you already unlocked. But it is possible.
@AstroTheGamosian I used play coins for the first few panels, but I never managed to get all of the pink panels unfortunately. I am kind of hoping that maybe Nintendo will do a last minute update where pink panels could be acquired with play coins when they are ready to shutdown the 3DS servers entirely as I don't realistically think I will encounter anyone who has them.
Is my console only a couple years younger than me? Yes. Will I be participating in this? Why of course.
I'll help over here in Mexico City.
Tap here to load 32 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...