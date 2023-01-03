2023 is going to be a pretty big year for the Switch. It's only the start of January, but we already know that we're going to be playing the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Fire Emblem Engage, Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, and Pikmin 4 within the next 12 months, and that's all while being fully aware that Nintendo likely has a boatload of other surprises up its sleeve. Phew!

We are, however, a sentimental bunch here at Nintendo Life, and we love our 3DS consoles. The problem, though, is that most people have understandably moved on and are now taking their Switches out and about on their travels. What the Switch lacks, however, is the excellent StreetPass feature from the 3DS, and we reckon its about time we start getting those sweet dopamine hits from the green StreetPass notification light once again.

So, our lovely video producer Zion has a simple request: if you're out and about, wherever you may be, whether it's shopping, going on holiday, going to a meet-up, or even just nipping out to the local park, pop your 3DS in your pocket in sleep mode with the wireless connectivity active. Zion's mission in 2023 is to see where the best locations are to get those StreetPass hits, but we'll need your help. Let's keep the dream alive!

Check out the below video for more lovely information from Zion himself: