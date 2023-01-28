Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We've heard requests for a Switch and Xbox side-by-side comparison of GoldenEye 007, so here it is. It's all thanks to our sister site Pure Xbox, and the amazing efforts of video producer Craig Reid (along with a little help from our own video team).

On paper, there are some differences between the two versions in terms of features. Firstly, the Switch version has the ability to take multiplayer sessions online. On the Xbox front, the controls are set up for dual-analog gaming, it's got achievements and it displays in native 16:9 widescreen at up to 4K Ultra HD.

So how do the two versions look side-by-side? It seems there are some differences in texture quality. Backgrounds in the Switch version also seem to have a blue haze. Take a look at the video above and for even more GoldenEye 007 coverage be sure to check out Pure Xbox.