Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

GoldenEye 007 is arguably a timeless classic, but visually speaking it's looking a little dated. Fortunately, the re-release is getting a facelift.

The new version for the Switch Online Expansion Pack service is certainly looking sharper and smoother, and to see just how much it's improved, the YouTube channel GameXplain has put together a brief comparison video - showing off the new Switch trailer, alongside the original 1997 release.

While it might not necessarily be the visual upgrade everyone was hoping for, it still appears to be a significant improvement over the original game and is probably going to make it harder for at least some players to return to the classic version.