It has been a long old wait since the N64 classic GoldenEye 007 was announced for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers, but we now finally have a release date! Mr Bond will be making his way into the N64 game library on 27th January — that's only two days away!!
The game will come to the Switch just as it was back in the 1990s only this time with the added bonus of online multiplayer options (a feature exclusive to Switch). This news was shared today by Nintendo accompanied by the following game summary for those of you who might have missed the original:
Enter a world of espionage as Bond in GoldenEye 007. Your covert operation to stop the GoldenEye weapon satellite spans the globe – you’ll infiltrate underground bases, charge through a military train and slink around the depths of a jungle. Along the way, M will brief you on your objectives and Q Branch will support your efforts with an array of gadgets, but the ultimate success of this mission is yours alone. Save the day, then go for the gold in spy-vs-spy action locally or online in the four-player multiplayer mode and enjoy round after round of first-person competitive action.
We've certainly been expecting Mr. Bond for a while now, but we finally know that there isn't long to wait!
Are you excited to get into Goldeneye 007 again? Shoot us your thoughts in the comments below!
Comments (34)
now now, we can't all be Oddjob mains!
I like that this release will have Online play (with friends).
Wait, it’s just now coming to switch? I thought it came to switch months ago lol.
@Snatcher
That was just the announcement. There was no actual release date yet.
Just let me buy it damnit. Don't wanna sub to the expansion pass scam.
Sure am! Haven't played it properly since about 2002-ish.. crazy long time ago!
Has the online improved with the N64 titles? I tried Mario Kart 64 when it first came to NSO and it was terrible. If it's good now, I will be forcing my friends into some death matches this weekend
I was hoping for Mario party 3 personally, but it’ll be just as funny seeing all the “Goldeneye isn’t like I remember” posts people will make lol.
I still have the cart and my trusty N64, but this will be a great way for new folks to experience a part of gaming history. It was such a huge deal at the time, and though it's still a lot of fun, it's seriously dated. It could use a few QOL improvements. A better frame rate would be appreciated, especially during multiplayer
I thought they were going to wait for the Xbox direct showcase later today, but I guess Nintendo just said "that doesn't work for me, brother."
This is a wonderful thing to see pop up, can't wait to finally experience one of the most influential shooters of all time! May as well try and finally beat WinBack in preparation for it's release XD
Waste of someone’s time in my opinion.
I had an N64 for this title amazing at the time but definitely not now.
I never had an N64 and have only played the awful Reloaded remake so it'll be interesting to play
Wait already?
I can't wait...for everyone to shatter their rose tinted glasses when they see how absolutely horrible that game plays today.
Just checked out the trailer Nintendo of America have dropped on YT for this.
Nice it's in widescreen! (or was that already in the original N64 version too? It's been too long! xD)
Cool to see the online multiplayer. But me and my friends will want to play local, for that 90s nostalgia.
@rawzeku Same. Would be nice to just buy outright. I quite remember enjoying the single-player.
man, i was hoping for Pokemon Stadium.
Disappointed
Rose tinted glass be damned, can't wait!
@rawzeku
I really wish people wouldn’t misuse the word “scam”. Paying for a service and proceeding to get what you pay for isn’t a scam. Having perfectly reasonable gripes with a business model does not make it a scam.
If it's widescreen (which was an option back in the day but I never used it) and the framerate isn't horrible, then I'm looking forward to this.
I don't really understand how rose tinted glasses are supposed to work, though. I remember the game pretty well. I know what it does well and what it doesn't.
@Perryg92 the original had the ability to play in widescreen and even had a dual stick style control option
I’m ready to chop my enemies to death!!!
@CharlieGirl Technically true, but pretty sure up to three people can play as Oddjob in a four player game
YES OH YES!!! I can't wait for this!!! Such an awesome game!! One of the best N64 games EVER!!!!!!!!!
Will the respawn points all still be sequential and within reach so you can camp on them and whoever gets the first kill wins? That will be fun for online, right?
Played this again on N64 a couple of years back. Dam it’s not how I remembered it. I beat it on easy, medium and hard back in the day. Then again on hard for a friend. Wonderful game but needs a remake for me.
Never had an N64 but my mate did, I remember playing multiplayer on it after we arranged cushions, table and whatever we could find to block off the other corners of the screen!! hahaha
@stav1710
See, I don't get this. How did you remember it?
I had hoped they were going to do a little more to it than just dump the original game onto the Expansion Pass. Yeah it's got online multiplayer but it can only be played with those on your friendl list, making it nothing more than a nice little bonus that most people will never actually use. And I assume the screen will still be split as if you were playing local? I wouldn't know, I've never had the chance the play anyone online on NSO or the EP.
YES!!! Well I know what I'm doing this weekend. Can't wait to have this on Switch. I've got 2 copies of the original on N64 and run a playthough of the campaign at least once a year, never get old. Here's praying for Perfect Dark next, as it's arguably better.
@Jprhino84 I was going to say the same thing but didn't really want to bother. Thanks for saying it for me.
@rawzeku agreed.
@Laserbeak1982 It would be fun to have Perfect Dark as well, but Nintendo hasn't put any M rated games on the NSO service yet
YAAASSSSSS!!!!! I seriously can hardly wait any longer. See you out there, Oddjobs!
