In some ways, yes, it definitely does. There are some games that are undoubtedly subjected to numerous compromises in order to run on the system reasonably well, but then, that's always been the case with third-party games, right..? Otherwise, for many folks - including us - the Switch still feels remarkably fresh all these years later.

Let's not deny it, though: six years is quite a long time, and for our lovely video producer Alex, so much stuff has happened since 2017. So for our latest video, Alex discusses why the Switch still feels fresh six years later, how its launch affected both him and the Nintendo Life YouTube channel, and where we are now in 2023.

Enjoy!

Be sure to let us know in the comments whether or not you think the Switch feels old yet!