Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Marvelous XSEED has revealed that Loop8: Summer of Gods, the time-travelling RPG from the producer of the Grandia and Lunar series, will be launching in the West on Switch on 6th June 2023.

The game was originally coming to our shores sometime in the Spring, while Japan would be getting it on 16th March. However, Marvelous revealed that Japan will also be getting the game in June — 1st June on consoles, and 6th June on PC.

The publisher shared a brand new trailer to celebrate this new date, which focuses on the town of Ashihara in August 1983 — ahh, those hazy summer days. Except, you know, you play as a bunch of school kids who have to fight the Kegai. This unique RPG combines time-travel with a coming-of-age story and rock-solid RPG mechanics. And bonding with your classmates is vital to the game's progression.

Here's a brief summary of the game from Marvelous XSEED, including some new screens:

A coming-of-age adventure, Loop8: Summer of Gods follows protagonist Nini and his classmates as they try to defeat the Kegai, demonic entities who have forced humanity to the brink of extinction. Raised on a failed space station known as “Hope,” Nini returns to Earth to spend his summer in Ashihara, one of humanity’s last remaining sanctuaries. Gifted with “Demon Sight,” Nini can use his special connection to the gods to reset the world, with each loop allowing him and his allies to relive the 8th month over and over until they get it right…or the Kegai overwhelm them entirely.

Starting today, you'll be able to pre-order physical copies of the game on the Marvelous Europe store for €49.99/£44.99. And even if this summer is packed full of RPGs, Zelda, and the like, Loop8 is piquing our interest for its take on the coming-of-age Japanese school story.

Are you excited about Loop8: Summer of Gods? Travel on down to the comments and let us know!