A lot is coming out in 2023, but somehow, a turn-based RPG that combines a neo-futuristic world with mystery-solving completely passed us by — until today. Mato Anomalies comes from Chinese-based developer Arrowiz and is coming to Switch on 10th March 2023.

That's in the middle of a crowded period for RPG fans, but the combination of detective work and strategic turn-based battles absolutely should make this stand out from the crowd. You'll play as both Detective Doe and his unlikely partner in crime Gram to uncover the mysteries behind the fantasised neo-futuristic city of Mato.

As Doe, you'll spend time on what looks like the surface of the city, interrogating people and solving crimes through interesting card-based puzzles. Gram, then, gets the dirty dungeon-crawling work, using his exorcist powers and a samurai sword to slice his way to the truth. Though Doe will also get his chance at exploring these mysterious underground paths, too...

Intrigued? Discover more by checking out the details (from Steam):

Mato Anomalies is a turn-based RPG that takes players on a journey across Mato, a fantasized neo-futuristic version of a bygone oriental city. Take control of the Dual Protagonists Doe and Gram to investigate strange anomalies around the city, or venture into rifts to battle demonic abominations determined to bring about the city's downfall.

Team up with unlikely companions and unravel the dark secrets in this story of Duty, Hope and Justice.

Dual Protagonists

Take control of not just one, but two very distinct protagonists. Gather intel and knowledge to unravel the mystery behind the city of Mato as the private detective Doe, or venture into rifts and battle demonic abominations with your incisive arsenal as the resolute exorcist Gram. Anomalies

Find clues throughout Mato by talking to NPCs, taking on missions and visiting shops to pinpoint Rifts, portals to the demonic creatures attacking the city. Enter at your peril and defeat them in battle and collect abundant rewards. Band of Misfits

The enemy of your enemy is your friend. Difficult circumstances make for unlikely friendships. Find new allies during your investigations and gain their trust through conversation and shared experiences. Smart Combat

Mato Anomalies provides a unique and challenging battle experience highlighted by shared health across all team members, gear matrix and dual-talent system. A unique combat strategy will be needed if you want to succeed! Dual Worlds

Traverse across Mato, a neo-futuristic version of a bygone oriental city. Beneath its surface lies another world. Discover Rifts which act as portals into a place beyond space and time, filled with powerful enemies.

Corrupt or Corrupted

Insidious factions are somehow involved in the dark fate befalling Mato. Can our heroes find out what's going on? Or will they themselves fall victim to despair and corruption?

So... it looks stylish, it's got a fairly unique premise, and the story sounds like it's going to be a heck of a journey, too? We're in. Give us a magnifying glass and a samurai sword, pronto.

Mato Anomalies unveils itself on Switch on 10th March. You'll be able to pick up the game both on the eShop and physically. Are you intrigued by this brand-new mystery RPG? Let us know below!