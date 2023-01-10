Since the Switch launched back in 2017, we've seen an influx of powerful, dedicated handheld systems that many have deemed to be 'rivals' to Nintendo's hybrid platform. We prefer to view them simply as alternative devices to potentially suit a wide range of gaming preferences, with products like the Steam Deck and the Aya Neo Next providing relatively approachable (albeit often quite expensive) solutions if you're after something to go alongside your Switch.
The latest premium handheld device to hit the market comes via hardware company Razer, which recently announced a release date of January 26th, 2023 for its portable Android and streaming console, dubbed the Razer Edge. Reservations can currently be made on the official Razer website for a fee of $5, with the prices starting at $399.99.