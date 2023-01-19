Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden are out now for the Nintendo Switch, and to celebrate, Altus has released launch trailers for each game along with an additional trailer showcasing the digital bundle that players can opt for if you're after a wee discount (just ignore all the Xbox branding... heh).

For a look at each launch trailer separately, follow the links below:

If you head over to the Switch eShop, you can pick up Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden for £17.99 each. If you want both titles, however, the bundle will cost you £32.99, shaving £3 off the price if you were to buy both games separately.

In our review of Persona 3 Portable, we mentioned that it was still a solid experience, but is potentially the most skippable of the core games available on Switch. Persona 4 Golden, meanwhile, remains as excellent as it did back on the PS Vita, and gained a solid score of 9/10 for its remarkable story and gameplay. Check out both reviews below: