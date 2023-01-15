Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Following the launch of Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris last September, Bandai Namco has now locked in the release date of DLC 1 "Blooming of Forget Me Not" - announcing it will be launching on the Switch on 18th January (that's next week).

This DLC contains an increased max level, new story, divine beasts, new maps, dungeons, weapons, outfits and much more:

Here's a more detailed breakdown about the DLC (via Nintendo Everything):

"After having a terrible dream of losing Eugeo during a fierce battle against the Administrator, Kirito is determined to seek for a second sword in order to protect his friends. In this story, fans will thus enjoy Kirito and Eugeo’s adventure as they travel to four new places searching for necessary resources to create the ultimate sword. Blooming of Forget-me-not is a single player adventure offering a wealth a new content.

"Kirito, Alice, Eugeo, and Medina fought for peace in the human realm, and the reign of the Administrator came to an end. To avoid losing someone precious to him… To become a stronger swordsman… Kirito sets out with Eugeo in search of a new Divine Object."

In our Nintendo Life review of this one, we said there was a decent game there, provided you had the patience and high regard for the source material: