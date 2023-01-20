In surprising news, Nintendo has announced a manga adaptation of the new Switch release Fire Emblem Engage.

As highlighted by Siliconera, this serialisation will make its debut in Shonen Jump next month on 3rd of February with a prologue release. After this, chapters will be released on a monthly basis, with the first one due out on 3rd March.

The manga release will feature the male version of Alear, and the manga artist behind this series is Kazurou Kyou - known for series like Himedoll!! and Dead-end-Host. Fans of Fire Emblem in Japan will be able to check out this new manga series on Weekly Shonen Jump+ for free, and follow-up chapters will be available to view for free for a three-week period after release.

This manga won't require any knowledge of the game, but we're sure it will be a much more enjoyable experience if you have played the game. It seems like a great match as well, considering the lead character designer on the title is known for her previous work on VTuber designs.

It's also not the first time we've seen a Nintendo series adapted into a manga. Games like Splatoon have also received the same treatment. Below is a look at some of the scenes from the Fire Emblem Engage manga prologue:

If we hear about a localisation, we'll let you know.