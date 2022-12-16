Pre-orders will soon be open for Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, a remake of the Harvest Moon GameCube game that's due out in summer 2023.
The game will also be available on Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X as both a physical and digital edition, and a Premium Edition will also be available that includes a retail copy of the game, a 3.5-inch-tall goat plushie, and a cloth poster in a custom box, with box art by series illustrator Igusa Matsuyama.
The standalone retail edition will cost $49.99 on all platforms, and the Premium Edition will cost $59.99. Pre-orders will be made available on the Marvelous XSEED website, which will inform you where you can purchase the game.
Currently, these pre-orders seem to be limited to USA and Canada, but we'll let you know if that changes — although Europe and Australia have their own pre-orders open here, with an arguably much worse Limited Edition that includes stickers, a poster, and a notebook.
Will you be pre-ordering A Wonderful Life, or have you been burned too many times on the Harvest Moon/Story of Seasons fire? Tell us in the comments!
I will pick the PS5 version from the picture above.
Dangit. I gotta get this now. My Buffalo, strawberry cow and capybara will be lonely otherwise.
@Ryu_Niiyama I think this calls for an intervention
It's funny, cause the game is GOAT.
No really it is. I'm far too stingy to buy special editions normally, but I'll have to make an exception here. <3
Pretty fitting plushie for this one
Marvelous Games Europe has a links to "Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life " up for presale for europe at but no Goat Plushie !
@EaglyTheKawaiiShika I don’t know what you are talking about. cough I am perfectly fine. twitch
@Ryu_Niiyama I know people who can help you people who have beaten the Chonky cow addiction you can too
I had a great time playing this game as a kid...until I built the milking room. After that, there was nothing to buy, even though the milking room's purpose was to make more milk, thus more money. Basically, I had bought everything and my kid was still a toddler. There was nothing to do!
@EaglyTheKawaiiShika not to side step the joke, but it’s funny as I have been playing bokumono since the snes days and I am not that attached to the bubble cows (who are not bubbly in AWL anyway) but it’s surprising how many folks draw the line at the cow design. As AWL was the first bokumono I got married in (as I never wanted to play a heterosexual game) I was mostly attached to Nami and she is still my favorite spouse although Laura is first without nostalgia goggles on.
I feel like I've been in this situation before.....
Just look at him!
4 by 3.5 inches? Lol that must have cost all of 30 cents to make.
