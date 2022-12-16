Pre-orders will soon be open for Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, a remake of the Harvest Moon GameCube game that's due out in summer 2023.

The game will also be available on Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X as both a physical and digital edition, and a Premium Edition will also be available that includes a retail copy of the game, a 3.5-inch-tall goat plushie, and a cloth poster in a custom box, with box art by series illustrator Igusa Matsuyama.

The standalone retail edition will cost $49.99 on all platforms, and the Premium Edition will cost $59.99. Pre-orders will be made available on the Marvelous XSEED website, which will inform you where you can purchase the game.

Currently, these pre-orders seem to be limited to USA and Canada, but we'll let you know if that changes — although Europe and Australia have their own pre-orders open here, with an arguably much worse Limited Edition that includes stickers, a poster, and a notebook.

Will you be pre-ordering A Wonderful Life, or have you been burned too many times on the Harvest Moon/Story of Seasons fire? Tell us in the comments!