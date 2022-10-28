Publisher Marvelous Games has revealed a brand new overview trailer for its upcoming farming remake Story of Season: A Wonderful Life.
The trailer itself is currently only available in Japanese, but based on the footage showcased, we've got a pretty solid idea of what's being demonstrated here. We get a good look at character creation, seasonal changes, relationships, parenthood, and of course, lots of farming.
The game itself is a direct remake of the GameCube farming sim Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life, which is considered by many to be one of the strongest entries to the long-running series. It might just be us though, but we're a tad concerned at the general look and tone of this remake; it feels a bit souless, somehow..? Hopefully our concerns will be recifiied when the game launches in Summer 2023. Japan, meanwhile, will get the game a bit earlier on January 26th, 2023.
Check out the new trailer below:
Will you be picking this one up when it launches next year? What do you make of the visual style? Let us know!
Comments (4)
I can't wait for this, I was dreaming for this remake for so many years.
It's still in my top 5 favourite games of all time, and this game defined a huge part of who I am, and my gaming tastes.
I don't think it looks souless, i'm not a fan of the style choices SOS have made since the 3DS titles don't get me wrong, but this looks exactly as you say, like a wonderful life and though it might be heavily biased with my love and deep nostalgia, that's all it needs to be. The fact that it's real and I finally get to replay my favourite game on my favourite console is a dream come true to me.
I love this game can you tell? XD
Honestly so long as they tighten up the pacing on it it'll be worth the investment for me. The original game has a lot to love about it but it's pretty hard to really stick with 1), due to the lack of any real meaning to the calendar since there are no festivals, 2), the often grindy elements like cows only producing milk for a year between giving birth, and 3), having to pick your poison between the Gamecube version having a bunch of superfluous years while the PS2 version runs terribly.
Something that runs better than the PS2 version while having its reduced span of time is really the biggest thing I ask of it.
@Nanami_Ataraxi I'm happy you're so excited for it! I love the original, so I have high hopes for this one.
Shame it's so far away, the Gamecube game was my favourite lazy Sunday title.
