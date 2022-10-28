Publisher Marvelous Games has revealed a brand new overview trailer for its upcoming farming remake Story of Season: A Wonderful Life.

The trailer itself is currently only available in Japanese, but based on the footage showcased, we've got a pretty solid idea of what's being demonstrated here. We get a good look at character creation, seasonal changes, relationships, parenthood, and of course, lots of farming.

The game itself is a direct remake of the GameCube farming sim Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life, which is considered by many to be one of the strongest entries to the long-running series. It might just be us though, but we're a tad concerned at the general look and tone of this remake; it feels a bit souless, somehow..? Hopefully our concerns will be recifiied when the game launches in Summer 2023. Japan, meanwhile, will get the game a bit earlier on January 26th, 2023.

Check out the new trailer below:

Will you be picking this one up when it launches next year? What do you make of the visual style? Let us know!