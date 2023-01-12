Nintendo dropped an absolutely massive update for Splatoon 3 last November - bumping the game up to Version 2.0.0 and adding new features, improvements and adjustments. It followed with another minor update, so when is the next one?

In case you missed it in the 2.0.0 patch notes, there'll apparently be a balance update rolling out about halfway through Chill Season. Here's exactly what was mentioned at the time: "Our next update is planned for the middle of Chill Season 2022 and should focus on balance adjustments upon analysis of data from the newly added weapons.".

Splatoon fan and dataminer OatmealDome has highlighted how we're almost at the mid-point of this event - meaning an update shouldn't be too far away:

@OatmealDome "[Splatoon 3] Reminder: a balance patch will likely release sometime soon. In the 2.0.0 patch notes, Nintendo said that the next update is planned for the middle of Chill Season 2022. (The exact midpoint is Jan 14, but Saturdays are not business days for Nintendo.)

"I doubt it will be on a Friday (for us Westerners), since due to time zones their normal patch time would be on a Saturday in Japan. It could be Monday. We should also keep in mind that the mid-season patch for Drizzle Season 2022 was released ~7 days after the exact midpoint."

You can catch up on Splatoon 3's existing updates in our previous Nintendo Life coverage: