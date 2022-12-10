It's been a busy week on the Nintendo week, with the company launching its third wave of DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and also announcing an expansion pass for the upcoming Fire Emblem game. In case you missed it, Splatoon 3 also got another update.

While we've already issued a PSA about the "first big run event", it seems the latest patch notes for Version 2.0.1 have revealed some extra details. There are apparently some player controller adjustments and a handful of other fixes. Here's the rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's support page:

Ver. 2.0.1 (Released December 8, 2022)

Changes to Player Controls

Fixed an issue that caused ink levels to immediately decrease when using a roller or brush close to the ground.

Other Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused the game to force quit when the Equip menu is opened.

Fixed an issue that caused the game to force quit during Photo Mode in recon if the player tried to close Photo Mode after using an amiibo.

Fixed an issue that allowed temporary aliases set in Private Battles to be used in other modes.

This follows on from Version 2.0.0 which was released last month on November 29th. You can get more details about the latest Splatoon updates in some of our recent coverage: