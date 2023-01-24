According to Sega, Sonic Frontiers is a new phase for the blue blur - with the head of Sonic Team Takashi Iizuka previously mentioning how it was the "next step" for the long-running series. The game's director Morio Kishimoto has also spoken on a number of occasions about the future of the series.

Now, in his latest round of tweets, he discussed the boost mechanic featured in Frontiers. While it was incorporated in the end, Kishimoto says he would be open to releasing a Sonic game that doesn't include boost. And while he apparently understands the benefits of the boost function, he wouldn't mind challenging the level design in the series, a bit like the Sonic Adventure series did.

もちろん、ブーストの利点は理解しています。ブーストとスピンダッシュの共存も実験もするつもりですので、ご安心下さい。ただ、ADVシリーズのような、ブーストの無いレベルデザインに挑戦してみたい気持ちも私にはある、ということです。なんといっても、ADVシリーズはレジェンドなので😅 — Morio Kishimoto (@moq_46) January 23, 2023

If you haven't tried out Sonic Frontiers yet, there's a demo available to download from the Switch eShop. It'll give you a trial of the early stages of the game, where you can test out the new mechanics and see how Sonic moves about.