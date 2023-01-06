Sea Of Stars, the upcoming RPG from Sabotage Studio and a prequel to its 2018 hit The Messenger, is well on its way to launching at some point in 2023.

Development appears to be going smoothly at the moment and, as announced by Sabotage in 2022, the game's soundtrack will feature music from legendary Japanese composer Yasunori Mitsuda, who has previously worked on titles such as Chrono Trigger, Mario Party, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

To kickstart 2023, the studio has shared a short, 17-second clip of the game featuring a guest track from Mitsuda called 'the Coral Cascades'. Check it out below:

Treat yourself to Mitsuda’s first guest track for Sea of Stars, the Coral Cascades! pic.twitter.com/auOcy1PmkI January 6, 2023

What's great about this clip is that we not only get treated to a wonderful bit of music, but the gameplay itself also demonstrates how players will be navigating the world, displaying impressive verticality and - obviously - some truly gorgeous visuals.

While we don't have a firm release date just yet, we're certainly incredibly excited to find out more about the game in the coming weeks and months. The Messenger was an excellent action platformer from the studio, so we're confident this one will be worth checking out.