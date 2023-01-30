Nintendo's next major title, Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, is looming in the distance, due for release on the Switch on February 24th, 2023.

We've already been treated to a glimpse at the new copy abilities that will be featured in the game, but if an image posted over on reddit is to be believed, it appears that Kirby's revamped classic will be adding a lot more content than we could have possibly hoped for.

The image looks to be a retail sleeve for the game used for display purposes, but includes a whole bunch of information on the title's content, including the new abilities, the multiplayer support, and the 'Merry Magoland' mode. In addition, a new playable epilogue called 'Magolor Epilogue' is briefly detailed, tasking players to "brave an extra quest after the ending".

We'd obviously recommend taking the above with a hefty grain of salt, as with any rumour, but the image itself certainly looks pretty legit. Given that the game has already announced new content in the form of brand new abilities, we wouldn't put it past it to introduce further additions to enhance the experience.

Either way, we'll find out for definite in just under a month (or indeed if Nintendo itself confirms the new content beforehand).