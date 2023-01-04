AI generated art has been gaining some serious traction over the last year or so, and much to the chargrin of real artists, the whole concept has undoubtedly improved drastically to produce some pretty convincing pieces.

Then again, lots of it still has the potential to cause a few nightmares here and there, and this latest batch from Merchoid is sure to cause a few of you to break out in a cold sweat. Based on the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie from Nintendo and Illumination, the images depict the movie's actors, including Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, and more, and combines them with the overall look of their Mario characters. The result is, well... troubling, to say the least.