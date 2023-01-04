Mario AI 1
Image: Merchoid

AI generated art has been gaining some serious traction over the last year or so, and much to the chargrin of real artists, the whole concept has undoubtedly improved drastically to produce some pretty convincing pieces.

Then again, lots of it still has the potential to cause a few nightmares here and there, and this latest batch from Merchoid is sure to cause a few of you to break out in a cold sweat. Based on the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie from Nintendo and Illumination, the images depict the movie's actors, including Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, and more, and combines them with the overall look of their Mario characters. The result is, well... troubling, to say the least.

Check out the images below - we're so sorry:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie itself is releasing later this on April 7th, 2023 in North America, and a bit earlier on March 30th, 2023 for other territories. We've caught a glimpse of two excellent trailers so far along with a substantial clip courtesy of actor Keegan-Michael Key at the 2022 Game Awards event. It's looking pretty awesome, we have to say!

What do you make of these AI generated images of the Super Mario Bros. Movie cast? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

[source merchoid.com]