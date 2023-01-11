The Legend of Zelda
Image: Nintendo

We've seen Ocarina of Time go VR, and thanks to the Labo, we've also seen Breath of the Wild in VR. What's the next natural step, then? The original NES game, of course!

The 1986 game that started it all, The Legend of Zelda, has been recreated in VR. Shared on Twitter by @kite_VR_noe, the entire first section of the NES game is playable in VR. This VR version is a DOOM mod (what else would it be?) using the QuestZDoom engine for the Quest VR headset — hence the amusingly titled The Legend of Doom. We wonder if Doomguy would do well in Hyrule...

You might wonder if the visuals have been recreated or if there have been any changes, but nope, this is like you've been dropped right into the NES game yourself. Right from entering the cave and being told "It's dangerous to go alone! Take this" to exploring the first dungeon, it's a faithful recreation of The Legend of Zelda, pixel art and chiptunes included.

Watching Sugary Noe play through the level on their YouTube channel (above), the maps somehow feel bigger to us. Just like they felt huge when we were kids playing the game for the first time. The dungeon in particular looks like it requires you to dig around a little bit more, mostly thanks to those blocks now acting like walls that you can't see over the top of. Not a detail has been missed, from even rendering the sword and shield to the enemy placements. And we desperately want to play it.

DOOM mods are the best, aren't they? Let us know what you think of this NES Zelda mod in the comments!

[source youtu.be, via twitter.com]