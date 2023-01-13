If you've ever seen the 1983 version of Scarface starring the excellent Al Pacino, then you'll know what a mischievous, rambunctious fellow that Tony Montana is. He's got quite the temper on him, and we reckon a few video game sessions would go a long way to helping him calm down a bit.
It seems that photographer 'Dwayne Shoots Toys' agrees and has created a remarkable photo depicting a toy version of Tony Montana playing Duck Hunt on the NES. Check it out:
All the props have been handcrafted and the Tony Montana figure has been altered to feature the sling the character gains after a failed assassination attempt at a nightclub. The gun featured in the movie, however, has of course been replaced by the iconic NES zapper, complete with its distinctive colour palette.
It's an excellent idea and the end result is a fantastic photo that would look awesome displayed on a canvas or print. Montana certainly looks like he's concentrating very hard on getting a decent score!
What do you make of this photo piece featuring Tony Montana and Duck Hunt? Share your thoughts in the comments below, Chico!
[source twitter.com]
Comments (5)
It’s the miniature game holders that does it for me. Lol. Fantastic work and detail. ❤️❤️
strange, he is playing but he is not playing with his sister...
I remember as a kid my dad coming home one day with a brand new NES with the duck hunt/gyromite bundle and that awsome gun. The original grey, not the crappy looking orange one. He did a lot of hunting and said he got this thing for target practice. I've been hooked on video games ever since.
As Tony is shooting down the ducks you can hear him yell, "COME ONNNN PELICAN!"
I'd wouldn't be surprised if he tries shooting the dog for laughing at him, lol😂
