It's set to be a massive year for the Zelda series with the sequel to Breath of the Wild launching this May. As excited as many fans are about the future, many can't help but reflect on just how long it's now been since the original game's iconic reveals.

In fact, this week actually marks six years since the reveal of the epic Breath of the Wild "Nintendo Switch Presentation" trailer!





GIMME THIS MOMENT FOR TEARS OF THE KINGDOM THE SWITCH PRESENTATION WAS 6 YEARS AGO TODAY, WHICH MEANS PEAK TRAILER HAS YET TO BE TOPPED.GIMME THIS MOMENT FOR TEARS OF THE KINGDOM pic.twitter.com/JAQxKo6g6D January 12, 2023

And for anyone wondering, unfortunately, we've still got roughly four months to go until The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom is released.





After waiting nearly 4 years, it doesn't feel so bad! We are exactly 4 months away from the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.After waiting nearly 4 years, it doesn't feel so bad! pic.twitter.com/nAdmf9wW2s January 12, 2023

It's certainly been a long wait for the new entry. As highlighted last year, it's actually been over half a decade - making it the longest-ever gap between new releases in the Zelda series. Fortunately, we'll finally be able to play this Nintendo exclusive on 12th May 2023.