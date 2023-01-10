It's now officially 2023 and that means we're getting closer to the closure of the Wii U and 3DS eShops. The last part of the closure will take place on 27th March 2023 and after this you'll no longer be able to purchase in-game content, download demos, add funds or redeem download codes.

In response to this, indie developer and publisher Markanime Studios is now giving away codes "every day" for two of their Wii U games until it's no longer possible to redeem codes on the eShop. The two games up for grabs include El Silla and Pad of Time.



Pad of Time

Americas: B18RQPS430J5SX6T

Europe: B18RQDMQ0GCKXQ2X

Australia: B18RQW1W3XWSWNMW

El Silla

Americas: B16GW2QB2M2QXG0N



In El Silla, you bash people over the heads with chairs. And Pad of Time is described as a "classic action-adventure game with a retro aesthetic - where you use a time machine to swap between past, present and the future of every level.

The final phase of the Wii U and 3DS eShop closure will once again take place at the end of March. And after this, the only thing you'll be able to do is redownload your purchased content. You can learn more in our detailed Nintendo Life guide: