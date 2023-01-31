Pokémon Unite might not be the biggest game in the franchise on Switch, but the number of updates and add-ons sure are commendable. The latest patch has now come to the online battler, pushing the game up to ver.1.8.1.6 and bringing a boatload of tweaks and fixes our way.

As is to be expected, the main focus of this update is to do with stat balancing. Nine different Pokémon have been put under the microscope this time around, with changes made to the attack, defence and/or health stats of each. This comes alongside the usual bug fixes and event changes.

The details of this update were shared via a Unite community blog post and we have assembled the full patch notes below for you take a look at. Let's dive in.

Pokémon Unite ver.1.8.1.6 (30th Jan 2023)

Update Details

If the game has not been updated on your device, please restart the game to apply this update.

While the game is updating, you may not be able to connect to the server. If this occurs, please try again later.

Changes have been made to some Pokémon and moves to adjust the balance of Unite Battles.

Details

Sableye

Sableye could too easily use Shadow Sneak to safely hide in stealth, so Shadow Sneak has been nerfed to give Sableye’s targets more opportunity to retaliate.

Shadow Sneak

The time it takes from when the move is used until Sableye enters stealth: 0.75 sec. → 1.5 sec.

Sableye now cannot enter stealth if it is left unable to act between the time Shadow Sneak is used and when stealth begins.

Urshifu (Single Strike Style)

So that Urshifu’s fists are used more for offense than defense, Wicked Blow has been nerfed. Ebon Fist’s ability to throw opponents was also too powerful, so it has been nerfed.

Wicked Blow

Damage reduction while charging: 30% → 20%

Wicked Blow+

Damage reduction while charging: 60% → 40%

Unite Move: Ebon Fist

Damage: reduced by 25%

Now, when no direction is designated, Ebon Fist deals damage to and throws only the designated Pokémon.

Urshifu (Rapid Strike Style)

Boosted basic attacks and Surging Strikes have been buffed so that Urshifu can continue attacking without interruption.

Flowing Fists took too long to reach its full power, so it has been buffed.

Boosted basic attack

Move cooldown reduction: 1.5 sec. → 2 sec.

Surging Strikes

Cooldown: 13 sec. → 11 sec.

Unite Move: Flowing Fists

Number of times the user needs to deal damage in order to increase the follow-up attack’s consecutive blows by one: 3 → 2

Scizor

The mobility and attack power of Swords Dance was too strong, so it has been nerfed.

Swords Dance

Cooldown: 5 sec. → 6 sec.

Attack increase: 15% → 12%

Scyther

Scyther’s mobility was far too high throughout battle, so Dual Wingbeat, Swords Dance, and Green Illusion Dive have been nerfed.

Dual Wingbeat

Cooldown: 5 sec. → 6 sec.

Swords Dance

Cooldown: 6 sec. → 7 sec.

Attack increase: 15% → 12%

Unite Move: Green Illusion Dive

Stage one area of effect: reduced by about 30%

Stage two dash distance: reduced by about 20%

Mr. Mime

Mr. Mime has been able to contribute greatly in battle from start to finish. To reduce Mr. Mime’s capability in the second half of battle, Confusion, Power Swap, and Showtime! have been nerfed.

Confusion

Damage: reduced by 15% (additional damage dealt when opposing Pokémon hit obstacles was not adjusted)

Power Swap

Movement speed increase when linked to ally Pokémon: 15% → 10%

HP restoration when linked to ally Pokémon: reduced by 15%

Unite Move: Showtime!

Damage: reduced by 10%

Clefable

Moonlight and Gravity have been buffed so that Clefable can more easily protect its allies.

Moonlight

HP restoration: increased by 15%

Gravity

Time that opposing Pokémon are left unable to act: 0.5 sec. → 1 sec.

Hoopa

Phantom Force has been adjusted to make it easier for Hoopa to warp freely.

Hyperspace Hole has been buffed because its ability to give an advantage had decreased.

Rings Unbound was buffed so it can be more easily timed.

Phantom Force

The move now targets a designated location instead of a designated Pokémon’s location.

Hyperspace Hole

Cooldown: 12 sec. → 10 sec.

Cooldown before ally Pokémon can return to the warp location: 15 sec. → 10 sec.

Cooldown before Hoopa and ally Pokémon start recovering HP: 0.5 sec → 0 sec.

Unite Move: Rings Unbound

Unite gauge needed: reduced by about 15%

Dragapult

The damage dealt by Shadow Ball has been buffed.

Shadow Ball

Damage: increased by 12%

Shadow Ball+