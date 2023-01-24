Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Atlus last week released a remaster of Persona 3 Portable on multiple platforms including the Nintendo Switch. If you've noticed any sound issues, it seems you're not alone.

Shin Megami Tensei and Persona fansite SMT Network has reportedly reached out to Atus about the sound issues and has been informed patches for "all" versions of the game are currently in the works:

It’s sad that I had to confirm this with the dev staff, but patches for ALL versions of the P3P port are deep into development/QA. They are VERY AWARE of the sound quality especially. pic.twitter.com/67Dv4jlZPz January 21, 2023

According to reports, some P3P players are claiming the sound quality is actually worse than the audio in the original version, which was first released on the PlayStation Portable in 2009.