NIS America has announced that it will be hosting a special livestream event to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Nippon Ichi Software.

The broadcast will take place on January 30th at 6pm GMT / 10am PT / 1pm ET / 4am AET, with the company promising to announce new games and merchandise. There will also be a few giveaways, so keep your eyes peeled if you want to be in it to win it!

As for what announcements to expect? Well, we reckon a western release date for Disgaea 7 is probably on the cards, since it's Japanese launch is tomorrow (January 26th) at the time this post goes live. Beyond that, who knows! We'll certainly be tuning in and will keep you updated on all announcements as and when they happen.

Will you be tuning into the NIS 30th Anniversary livestream? What games are you hoping to see? Share your thoughts in the comments below!