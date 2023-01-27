As part of the launch of Fire Emblem Engage last week on the Switch, My Nintendo is offering a new reward in certain parts of the world. This latest one is a pin set featuring many heroes from the past Fire Emblem series.

The same heroes return in Fire Emblem Engage to assist the new cast of characters. Below is the official description of this pin set, along with a look. You'll want to set aside 700 Platinum Points, there are shipping costs and delivery is 1-2 weeks.

“This reward contains 16 button pins with these iconic heroes from past Fire Emblem series: Emblem Marth, Emblem Celica, Emblem Sigurd, Emblem Leif, Emblem Roy, Emblem Lyn, Emblem Eirika, Emblem Ike, Emblem Micaiah, Emblem Lucina, Emblem Corrin, and Emblem Byleth. The pin set also includes new characters from Fire Emblem Engage: Veyle, Alear, and the adorable Sommie! The reward size: 8″x 8″ and each pin size is 1.5 inches.”

