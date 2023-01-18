We are mere days away from the release of Fire Emblem Engage now and it looks like Nintendo is getting ready to mark the occasion. What better way is there to celebrate a game so jam-packed full with characters than to restock some of the amiibo figures that started it all?

Yes, that's right, My Nintendo Store UK is once again home to a bunch of Fire Emblem amiibo, all of which can be used in the upcoming game. This was confirmed in December's lengthy six-minute trailer, which began to show just what the interactive figures can be used for this time around.

Originally released back in 2017, the figures that have been restocked on the site can all be found below. Each is currently listed for the standard price of £12.99.

If the recent release of the Kazuya and Sephiroth amiibo is anything to go by, then we wouldn't be surprised if some of these sell out pretty quickly. Get in there while you still have the chance!

