It's officially the 13th of January in certain parts of the world, and that means the Kazuya (Tekken) and Sephiroth (Final Fantasy VII) amiibo are now available in-store. These latest amiibo releases are part of the Super Smash Bros. UItimate Fighter Pass DLC waves. Here's a brief video of both amiibo, courtesy of Nintendo Australia's Twitter account:
These amiibo will be followed by Pyra and Mythra (Xenoblade Chronicles 2) and presumably, Sora from Kingdom Hearts (the final DLC fighter) will be added to this line-up. Will you be adding these new amiibo to your shelf? Vote in our poll and leave a comment below.
Comments (12)
I’ll definitely be getting Sephiroth at some point. Not sure about Kazuya, though. Maybe if they had a version of him wearing a suit I’d consider it; give him a bit more style
Nah, but I'm glad for people who wanted a good quality figure of these two.
I still wonder whether Sora will get one.
These crept up on me. I should probably pick them up sooner rather than later.
The Smash amiibo collection will soon be complete and I can die happy.
The only thing that Square will get from me is the middle finger can't stand them anymore I'd rather be locked up in a cell with Konami. I'd pick up Kazuya if I come across him though.
Probably would've gotten Sephiroth at a point but these days I really barely buy these things anymore. Will for sure get Pyra and Mythra but otherwise think I'm good.
Yup, definitely interested in both. Sephiroth in particular looks great.
I took a break from buying amiibo, but with these coming, FE amiibo restock, some of the Zelda amiibo getting restocked and Pyra and Mythra coming later, I'm definitely back into collecting them.
Both if I get the chance, if not my focus will be Kazuya. My shelf has enough Final Fantasy with the Cloud P1 amiibo. I also intend to get some of the Fire Emblem restocks, Alm and Celica will be among them.
I want to buy sephiroth but gonna hold off for now
I bought Samus, Zelda and Link when Amiibo first came out, but those have since been either eaten by the dog or given to GoodWill. Is there a point to them anymore? Do games still implement them?
There are beautiful. I want to collect them all. I do not have the money.
Sephiroth to go beside Cloud. They're the only FF reps in the amiibo line.
Looks like the Sephiroth amiibo is already sold out online. Oh well...
Tap here to load 12 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...