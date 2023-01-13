It's officially the 13th of January in certain parts of the world, and that means the Kazuya (Tekken) and Sephiroth (Final Fantasy VII) amiibo are now available in-store. These latest amiibo releases are part of the Super Smash Bros. UItimate Fighter Pass DLC waves. Here's a brief video of both amiibo, courtesy of Nintendo Australia's Twitter account:

These amiibo will be followed by Pyra and Mythra (Xenoblade Chronicles 2) and presumably, Sora from Kingdom Hearts (the final DLC fighter) will be added to this line-up. Will you be adding these new amiibo to your shelf? Vote in our poll and leave a comment below.