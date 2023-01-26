Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

During Xbox's Developer Direct, Mojang confirmed Minecraft Legends would be arriving on April 18th, 2023 on Switch.

In case you missed it, this is a new action-strategy game where you'll lead your allies into heroic battles and defend the famous Minecraft overworld from mobs of destructive piglins. You'll even be able to challenge or team up with friends. Here's a bit about the gameplay trailer above:

"Get a closer look at the gameplay of Minecraft Legends, an action strategy game set in the Minecraft universe. Explore lush biomes filled with treasures and perils, meet new friends, and reunite with familiar mobs. Lead your friends and face the piglins in intense battles – but be warned: they always fight back."

You can learn more about Minecraft Legends in Xbox's full show and by checking out our previous Nintendo Life coverage: