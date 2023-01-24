Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Petoons' beautiful hand-drawn Metroidvania Curse of the Sea Rats, which combines piracy, rodents, and platforming, will be pulling into the docks of the Switch on 6th April 2023!

The upcoming game takes place in a world set along the Irish coast in the 18th century. After being shipwrecked, you'll have to explore up to 16 unique areas to find a way back and uncover treasure. The developer has promised "over 12 hours of content" which include multiple hidden rooms and sidequests.

The brand-new trailer, above, showcases a handful of bosses that you'll come across as you scurry around the map. All sorts of adversaries are waiting for you in Ireland, apparently, from fellow pirates to lethal crustaceans.

And, for the physical collectors among you lovely readers, you'll be able to bag a limited edition version of the game from Funstock for £34.99 on Switch. Or you can nab a regular physical copy from your local retailer.

Curse of the Sea Rats will be a swashbuckler on Switch on 6th April 2023. Will you be sailing to get this one? Let us know in the comments!