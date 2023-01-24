Petoons' beautiful hand-drawn Metroidvania Curse of the Sea Rats, which combines piracy, rodents, and platforming, will be pulling into the docks of the Switch on 6th April 2023!
The upcoming game takes place in a world set along the Irish coast in the 18th century. After being shipwrecked, you'll have to explore up to 16 unique areas to find a way back and uncover treasure. The developer has promised "over 12 hours of content" which include multiple hidden rooms and sidequests.
The brand-new trailer, above, showcases a handful of bosses that you'll come across as you scurry around the map. All sorts of adversaries are waiting for you in Ireland, apparently, from fellow pirates to lethal crustaceans.
And, for the physical collectors among you lovely readers, you'll be able to bag a limited edition version of the game from Funstock for £34.99 on Switch. Or you can nab a regular physical copy from your local retailer.
Curse of the Sea Rats will be a swashbuckler on Switch on 6th April 2023. Will you be sailing to get this one? Let us know in the comments!
Hmm, doesnt look like its a single player, but will probably cave and get the physical.
Kind of reminds me of Dust:An Elysian Tail https://www.nintendolife.com/games/switch-eshop/dust_an_elysian_tail
The character art and animation is so good. I wish the environments got the same love. I look forward to seeing the reviews.
Looks pretty good, but will wait for the reviews, just in case.
I don't know how a 4-player metroidvania can possibly work, though. I think just a 2-player coop will be best, I liked that from Salt and Sanctuary.
Oh hey, I kickstarted this! I've been following its development and can't wait to see the finished product!
@Bunkerneath
It is single player, but also supports 2-4 player co-op.
After the comments on this article, I had to check.
This looks fun times. An "averagely wealthy person's" Cuphead (with visible damage numbers).
The theme reminds me a little of the 2012 board game "Sewer Pirats" which is super fun.
I like this, we need more games like this.
I just wish it wasn't rats, gross. Guess it's better than snakes or spiders. ¯(ツ)/¯
@ohithere
One of the bosses is a Spider-Rat.
