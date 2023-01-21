Nintendo's mobile racing game Mario Kart Tour is beginning to wrap up its Space Tour and that means a new event is about to begin. Starting next week on 25th January, racers will be able to participate in the new Winter Tour.
As part of this, there'll also be a new round of Mii Racing Suits. The suit already teased is the Roaring Racer. It seems this will be followed by a 25th wave of suits on 7th February:
If Mario Kart on mobile isn't your thing, there's also Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. In fact, Nintendo is still rolling out DLC waves. The most recent was the third wave of the Booster Course Pass. You can learn more about this and Mario Kart Tour in our previous coverage: