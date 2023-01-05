Update [Fri 6th Jan, 2023 10:30 GMT]: After teasing us with a single screenshot of the Wii's unmistakable Rainbow Road course, the Mario Kart Tour Twitter has today made it official that the next tour will be out of this world.

The Space Tour will be setting off on 11th January at 6am GMT / 7am CET, where you will be navigating the tricky turns of the Wii's galactic classic.

The New Year's Tour is coming to a close, but there's still plenty to look forward to in #MarioKartTour ! Next up is the Space Tour where you can race down the new Wii Rainbow Road course! pic.twitter.com/hEcuyHBaEP January 6, 2023

As is always the case, the @mariokarttourEN Twitter also shared which Mii Racing Suit will be debuting alongside the new tour, with a purple edition getting the spotlight this time around. As for the teased silhouette of the next suit, your guess is as good as ours! Could that be some kind of lion?

It's time for Mii Racing Suits wave 23 in #MarioKartTour ! A New Mii Racing Suit is coming in the next tour. Check out the video for more information! pic.twitter.com/FJwvgpS5bX January 6, 2023

Original article [Thu 5th Jan, 2023 13:30 GMT]: We have to commend Mario Kart Tour for its consistent updates and new content over the years; it really is impressive, regardless of your thoughts on the game as a whole. The game is currently in the midst of the 'New Year Tour' to bring in 2023 in style, but it's not stopping there.

For its next big update, a tease has been posted on Twitter that seemingly confirms the addition of Rainbow Road from Mario Kart Wii - a fan favourite for many, to be sure. It's not clear at this stage exactly when the next tour is due to commence, but chances are it will likely be within the next week or so.

Check out the tease below:

Here is a sneak peek of what's to come in #MarioKartTour ! The next tour is guaranteed to be out of this world! Race across a rainbow that's floating through the cosmos. Be sure to bring your spacesuit! pic.twitter.com/grJ5pktDDs January 5, 2023

Of course, the inclusion of the Wii version of Rainbow Road in Mario Kart Tour has got some folks speculating that it might also wind up in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as one of the upcoming DLC tracks. While certainly plausible, we just got the 3DS version of Rainbow Road in Wave 3 of the Booster Course Pass, so we reckon Nintendo will likely put the focus on other tracks for Wave 4. Hey, maybe Wave 5 or 6 though, right? Anything is possible!