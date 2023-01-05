Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Physical distributor Limited Run Games isn't wasting any time this year having already announced a physical copy of Spidersaurs yesterday.

Now, in a new update, the American company has shared some more details about the physical release of the Zelda-like RPG Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince. The standard edition will be available for $34.99. There'll also be a retail version of this version with a different cover.

Standard Edition - $34.99 USD

The other version up for grabs is the Deluxe Edition, priced at $54.99. This version of the game will include a deluxe edition box, trading cards as well as a poster. Pre-orders for both physical copies will go on sale next week on 10th January.

Deluxe Edition - $54.99 USD

There'll also be a vinyl soundtrack of the game available for purchase. It's priced at $34.99 and will also be available on 10th January. Will you be adding Blossom Tales II to your physical collection? Comment below.