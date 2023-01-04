It's a new year and that means brand new physical releases from Limited Run Games. To get 2023 underway, the American-based distributor has announced a physical run for the WayForward run-and-gun platformer, Spidersaurs.

This title landed on the Nintendo Switch last July. In our Nintendo Life review, we called it a love letter to the Contra series. Limited Run will be offering a standard version of the game for $34.99 USD and a Collector's Edition for $64.99 USD. Pre-orders will open later this week on 6th January.

Standard Edition - $34.99



Collector's Edition - $64.99

This version includes a physical copy of the game, retro-styled box, parking sticker, original soundtrack, comic book, Victoria Concert Ticket, two sided poster with tips & tricks map, and a Pizzextinction Pizza Coupon (not valid).

You can learn more about Spidersaurs in our previous Nintendo Life coverage: