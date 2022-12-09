Motion Twin's award-winning roguelite Metroidvania Dead Cells was the first game to receive an announcement at The Game Awards' pre-show this year.
In a trailer, it was announced Dead Cells would be collaborating with Konami's Castlevania series in an upcoming DLC, due out in Q1 2023. Here's the announcement:
"Battle through the ancient corridors of Dracula’s Castle in this upcoming expansion to the acclaimed fast-paced action roguelite Dead Cells. Team up with Richter Belmont & Alucard and wield iconic Castlevania weapons against hordes of monsters to reach the throne room of the Dark Lord himself..."
Oh shoot, I assumed this was a sequel a la Cadence of Hyrule. This is still a really cool thing though!! I always think it's really cool when bigger companies let indie devs mess with their IP.
Wow awesome news, maybe if it does well we’ll get another entry in the…..oh heck nevermind. I’ll just be happy with this…for now!
Wow i need to buy this game
I NEED MORE INFO!!! Is this just going to be another new area and a boss fight? I'd be more than willing to pay more than the usual dlc price if we could get two. Plus, what does it mean by "classic weapons"? Is it just going to be the vampire killer and a few sub-weapons? Are we going to get soul stuff from Soma? Will we get Alucard's wolf transformation? Speaking of Alucard, how will the team-up work? Will we just get two new playable characters, or will we get something else entirely? Plus, HOW DOES THIS WORK WITH THE LORE??? God, I'm so excited for this, and I just want to see more.
How does Dead Cells keep making DLC?! It's pretty crazy. Castlevania is a good vibe for the game though; I'll definitely check it out when it arrives.
Every few months I do this thing where I keep thinking I'm done with Dead Cells. But it just keeps bringing me back in every single time.
Dead Cells is gonna crossover with everything eventually.
When I think of dead cells I can’t help but think of ign plagiarism
I'm so behind on this game. Need to finish.
Man they turned this little indie title into nearly a full fledge live service game with how often they pump out updates. Pretty cool. May have to redownload it all once it's on mobile.
Between the excellent Netflix series and now this dlc....
NEED MORE SIMON
As a long-time Castlevania fan, this is awesome news. I hope it's a really big expansion to the main game, not just some new skins, a few new weapons, and a single added section.
