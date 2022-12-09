Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Motion Twin's award-winning roguelite Metroidvania Dead Cells was the first game to receive an announcement at The Game Awards' pre-show this year.

In a trailer, it was announced Dead Cells would be collaborating with Konami's Castlevania series in an upcoming DLC, due out in Q1 2023. Here's the announcement:

"Battle through the ancient corridors of Dracula’s Castle in this upcoming expansion to the acclaimed fast-paced action roguelite Dead Cells. Team up with Richter Belmont & Alucard and wield iconic Castlevania weapons against hordes of monsters to reach the throne room of the Dark Lord himself..."

#Castlevania #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/IgLKPzmTGp Dracula is back, baby! Dead Cells goes back to its roots for this historic collaboration - our next DLC "Return to Castlevania"! Coming Q1 2023. Thank you @KONAMI for letting us play with your toy chest, hope we didn't break anything. #deadcells December 9, 2022

