Ever wanted to run a Michelin starred restaurant but can't be bothered with the inevitable stress that such a vocation would bring? Then Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator might be the game for you.

The game was initially announced last year and we've already covered a previous trailer based on 'The Taste of France', but we've now been gifted a fresh look at the game's partnership with Michelin with a brand new trailer. Launching February 23rd, 2023, you'll need to choose your ingredient suppliers carefully and create dishes multiple times in order to master your craft and earn that coveted Michelin star.

Here's some more info from publisher Nacon:

In Chef Life, the player must ensure the quality of the ingredients and the dishes served as well as the good management of the service, while managing his finances to make his restaurant prosper. In order to be selected by the MICHELIN Guide, and obtain one of its famous cooking awards, the player must take into account several criteria that will be evaluated by an anonymous inspector, just like in real life. Selection by the MICHELIN Guide is the first step towards the Etoile and the Bib Gourmand: to achieve this, the player must present a quality cuisine. The player must reach a certain level in the game and, above all, ensure the quality of his or her dishes during service so that customers are satisfied.

