Pack it up Zelda, Final Fantasy, Starfield, etc. — PowerWash Simulator is turning on the hoses on 31st January when it launches on Switch. Finally, a real video game that will wash the scrubs away.

Joking aside, PowerWash Simulator became a bit of a surprise hit in 2021 in Early Access, and again when it launched on PC and Xbox in 2022. It's got nearly 30k reviews on Steam and sits at an Overwhelmingly Positive rating.

In the Switch and PlayStation announcement trailer (above), we found out that we won't just be cleaning cars, rockets, and houses, but we'll have the honour of giving Croft Manor from the Tomb Raider series a good old sparkle and shine.

Yep, this really is a game where you just keep washing and cleaning. But wait! There's a story mode, multiplayer mode (online and co-op, too), career mode, and free play. You can make art using your trusty washer, or you can just sit back and unwind at the end of the day. Some of the game's previous trailers show off teams of washing pros in different colours suits, precariously walking across helicopter blades or spraying ancient statues. The world is your oyster in PowerWash Simulator.

PowerWash Simulator launches on the Switch on 31st January 2023. Will you be filling the water tank up? Steam off in the comments!