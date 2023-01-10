Epic Games took to the @FortniteStatus Twitter account yesterday to announce that a period of game downtime was scheduled for this morning (10th January) to fix several mechanical issues. The maintenance was performed as planned and the Fortnite serves are now back online.
Of the many issues that the patch set out to tackle, the most prominent was with the recently-added Shockwave Hammer - a new weapon which had an easily exploited glitch to remove its cooldown period (thanks, Eurogamer). Ever since the weapon's addition in last month's Chapter 4 update, the hammer became a fan-favourite, but it was quickly removed from the game ('vaulted', as the kids say) for its glitches.
The Shockwave Hammer has since been reinstated ('unvaulted', if you will) and there are no reports of similar issues as of yet.
Chapter 4's additions have also seen the removal of both the vaulting move and Deku Smash ability. The next regular game update is expected to arrive next week where hopefully these issues will continue to be addressed.
[source twitter.com, via eurogamer.net]
Slow morning when you comb through yesterday's patch notes eh?
I'm still surprised there was nothing about the NieR show starting the other day though.
how many more years will we have to hear constant "news" about Fortnite? I'm not usually "that guy" but my god!
if only there was a "website" where I could "follow" these "tweets" myself, and I wouldn't need them repackaged as "articles" on my favorite (and I don't mean that a compliment) Nintendo site?
@-wc-
Nintendo Life runs these articles because it creates a presence on news aggregate services, and drives traffic to the site.
It helps keep the lights on even if it doesn't generally appeal to the main demographic of the site.
@-wc- I normally am that guy but we haven't had a Fortnite article for a while to be fair.
@-wc- I don't have Twitter lol, so this is new to me. Not a huge Fortnite guy but still, you gotta cut them some slack
