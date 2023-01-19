Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

A first-person shooter where instead of killing your enemies you are giving them a stylish makeover is a brilliant idea on its own, but when you throw in the ability to swing around your environment — à la Spider-Man — from a designer belt, this becomes a concept like no other. Developed by the small team at Mopeful Games, Fashion Police Squad is bringing all of this to the Switch when it sashays its way onto the console on 2nd February.

This is a game that will see you take to the streets of Trendopolis and set out on a mission to solve the city's fashion crimes. There's excessively baggy trousers, poorly-fitting suits, vests and jeans — welcome to the early 2000s folks! Fashion Police Squad (or 'FPS', see what they did there?) is a non-violent take on the first-person shooter, because what if all that bad guys really needed was a new wardrobe?

The visuals take on a pixel art approach to the genre which, when seen through the first-person perspective, makes every environment look weirdly Minecraft-y. The new trailer (above) gives a pretty good idea of what we mean, but come on, let's not pretend that the visuals are the selling point here. You can solve fashion crimes with a sewing gun for crying out loud!

For a little more on what the game is all about as well as some snazzy screenshots, check out the following from publisher No More Robots:

Fashion Police Squad is a first-person "shooter" with a twist — you don't hurt your targets, but instead non-violently show them how to get a better fit and come out looking gorgeous... if they're so Calvin en-Kleined, of course. The Fashion Police Squad has a solution for every fashion crime, so be prepared to switch weapons often and let the drip RIP! Will you Jimmy Choo-se to light up their dull suits with the 2DYE4 Carbine Elite, or maybe whip a belt around those saggy pants? You’re the BOSS! We Gucci?

We will have to wait just a few more weeks before we can take the fashion world by storm from 2nd February. Fashion Police Squad will be available on the Switch eShop for $19.99 (around £16) and while the gameplay is said to only last around 3-4 hours, the crazy concept might have just sold it for us.

What do you make of Fashion Police Squad? Strut down to the comments and let us know!