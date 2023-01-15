Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Digimon fans will want to make some space on their Switch with the arrival of Digimon World: Next Order next month. This new version of the 2016 PlayStation Vita release comes with a brand new 'Beginner' mode on Switch and also other features like the ability to run faster.

Additionally, there are improved specs. As highlighted via a translation, the official Japanese game website has revealed the title is "largely a 60 FPS experience", but can drop to 30 FPS in certain circumstances. In terms of resolution, the game will run at 1080p docked and 720p handheld. In contrast, the PS4 version runs at a consistent 60 FPS, with a resolution of 1080p.

As for the file size, it's listed on the site and Nintendo's page as being 6.7GB. You can learn more in our previous coverage: