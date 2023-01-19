At the very end of last year, the Cult of the Lamb developed mentioned how there was more content planned for 2023. It's now kicked off the new year with a "massive" quality of life update - allowing plkayers to perform mass blessings, auto cook and fish, rebind controls and even rename their cult.

Below is a trailer showcasing everything in this latest update:



Along with many optimizations and bug fixes across consoles and PC! The Cult grows stronger with our latest update 🙏Massive quality of life improvements such as🔥 Mass Blessings🍳 Auto Cooking🎣 Auto Fishing🎮 Controller Rebinding⛪️ Cult RenamingAlong with many optimizations and bug fixes across consoles and PC! pic.twitter.com/qE61ZzeOpC January 18, 2023

As for the first major content update, it's still on the way. The team will be adding some "new dimensions" to combat, dungeons and the indie hit's endgame content. Here's a full list of the latest updates in Version 1.1.0, courtesy of the official game website:

Cult of the Lamb - Version 1.1.0, January 18, 2023: