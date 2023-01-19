Cult of the Lamb
Image: Devolver Digital

At the very end of last year, the Cult of the Lamb developed mentioned how there was more content planned for 2023. It's now kicked off the new year with a "massive" quality of life update - allowing plkayers to perform mass blessings, auto cook and fish, rebind controls and even rename their cult.

Below is a trailer showcasing everything in this latest update:

As for the first major content update, it's still on the way. The team will be adding some "new dimensions" to combat, dungeons and the indie hit's endgame content. Here's a full list of the latest updates in Version 1.1.0, courtesy of the official game website:

Cult of the Lamb - Version 1.1.0, January 18, 2023:

  • You can now rename your Cult, view Followers, and statistics while examining your Doctrine book
  • Added the ability to Bless, Inspire, and Intimidate multiple Followers at once
  • Added a Custom Bindings section for controllers, you can now bind your controller as you wish
  • Added auto-fishing Accessibility Option
  • Added auto-cooking Accessibility Option
  • Added hold-action toggle Accessibility Option
  • Roadmap has been updated to reflect the current update plan
  • Structures can now be placed with the mouse
  • Updated the UI for Controller layouts
  • General UI improvements such as a dropdown menu for changing resolution
  • Cults and Followers can no longer be given empty names
  • Ratau’s letter now has the correct prompt
  • Play time will now display correctly if the save file exceeds 24 hours
  • Fixed an exploit in the world map allowing you to travel to locations you hadn’t unlocked
  • Fixed an exploit that allowed you to open all Crusade doors after opening Anura
  • Fixed an issue where the difficulty level of a loaded save file may carry over into a new game
  • Fixed an issue where multiple controllers connected will not be responsive
  • Many bug fixes and optimisations across all platforms

Have you tried out Cult of the Lamb on the Switch yet? How about this new update? Comment below.