At the very end of last year, the Cult of the Lamb developed mentioned how there was more content planned for 2023. It's now kicked off the new year with a "massive" quality of life update - allowing plkayers to perform mass blessings, auto cook and fish, rebind controls and even rename their cult.
Below is a trailer showcasing everything in this latest update:
As for the first major content update, it's still on the way. The team will be adding some "new dimensions" to combat, dungeons and the indie hit's endgame content. Here's a full list of the latest updates in Version 1.1.0, courtesy of the official game website:
Cult of the Lamb - Version 1.1.0, January 18, 2023:
- You can now rename your Cult, view Followers, and statistics while examining your Doctrine book
- Added the ability to Bless, Inspire, and Intimidate multiple Followers at once
- Added a Custom Bindings section for controllers, you can now bind your controller as you wish
- Added auto-fishing Accessibility Option
- Added auto-cooking Accessibility Option
- Added hold-action toggle Accessibility Option
- Roadmap has been updated to reflect the current update plan
- Structures can now be placed with the mouse
- Updated the UI for Controller layouts
- General UI improvements such as a dropdown menu for changing resolution
- Cults and Followers can no longer be given empty names
- Ratau’s letter now has the correct prompt
- Play time will now display correctly if the save file exceeds 24 hours
- Fixed an exploit in the world map allowing you to travel to locations you hadn’t unlocked
- Fixed an exploit that allowed you to open all Crusade doors after opening Anura
- Fixed an issue where the difficulty level of a loaded save file may carry over into a new game
- Fixed an issue where multiple controllers connected will not be responsive
- Many bug fixes and optimisations across all platforms