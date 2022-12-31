One of the surprise indie hits of 2022 was Cult of the Lamb - a fresh take on the roguelite genre mixed with a "creepy but cute" aesthetic. If you haven't tried out this game yet, now might be the perfect time.

The developer Massive Monster has announced it will be releasing a "major" content update for free in 2023. Players can expect depth, difficulty, accessibility, qualify-of-life changes and a new heavy attack. Here's a brief look:





🔮Depth

💀Difficulty

👁️Accessibility

🌕Quality-of-life



It will add features that many of you have requested.



There's no word about when exactly this update will be released. In the same announcement, the team also mentioned how it still has "another round of fixes scheduled" for Cult of the Lamb in the new year. It will be focused on resolving "many" issues for console players.

After this, the developer will be putting all of its energy into the major content update. You can see more footage of this bigger update over on the game's Twitter page. And if you haven't played this game yet, be sure to check out our Nintendo Life review: