Ochette Octopath Traveler II
Image: Square Enix

Can you believe we're only just over a month away from Octopath Traveler II's release? Well, ahead of the game's launch on 24th February, Square Enix has shared some previews of the game's soundtrack over on its Japanese site (via NoisyPixel). And my goodness, if there's one thing we can be sure of, the music sounds like it will be special.

Was there any doubt, with Octopath Traveler composer Yasunori Nishiki returning to the help? Of course not. And from every single trailer we've had so far, the music has sounded magnificent. But Square Enix wants to hammer that home and has shared 42 samples (!!!) of the upcoming soundtrack. That's the first two discs of this behemoth six-disc OST.

The 42 samples include character themes for all eight of your characters, area themes, town themes, and what we expect is cutscene music. All of the clips are around 20 to 40 seconds long, and there is around 30 minutes of music to click your way through.

The main theme is something we're all familiar with at this point, as it was included in the game's announcement trailer, but there are tons of new tracks to get a taste of. One of Octopath Traveler II's new features is the day and night cycle, which changes not only the kind of abilities you can use, but also changes the music. Think the Xenoblade series' day and night tracks, and you've got it.

Our personal favourites from these samples are — for disc 1; track 4 (Castti, the Apothecary), track 7 (Partitio, the Merchant), track 14 (The Brightlands), and on disc 2; track 5 (Hinoeuma), track 17 (A Sensational City — Night). We're being really picky, here, because they're all excellent. Give them a listen right here!

Octopath Traveler II is out next month on Switch (and other platforms). You can also pre-order the soundtrack, which is due to launch in March 2023. What do you think of the music so far? Give us a tune in the comments!

[source jp.square-enix.com, via noisypixel.net]