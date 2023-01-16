Can you believe we're only just over a month away from Octopath Traveler II's release? Well, ahead of the game's launch on 24th February, Square Enix has shared some previews of the game's soundtrack over on its Japanese site (via NoisyPixel). And my goodness, if there's one thing we can be sure of, the music sounds like it will be special.

Was there any doubt, with Octopath Traveler composer Yasunori Nishiki returning to the help? Of course not. And from every single trailer we've had so far, the music has sounded magnificent. But Square Enix wants to hammer that home and has shared 42 samples (!!!) of the upcoming soundtrack. That's the first two discs of this behemoth six-disc OST.

The 42 samples include character themes for all eight of your characters, area themes, town themes, and what we expect is cutscene music. All of the clips are around 20 to 40 seconds long, and there is around 30 minutes of music to click your way through.