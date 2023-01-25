Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Astroneer, the gorgeous sandbox space game, is getting a brand new free update today. Titled 'Awakening', this is the culmination of the game's story, ending what has been a beautiful journey across space.

Focusing heavily on the narrative, Awakening sees you receive an urgent mission from a brand new character. Your journey will take you to the very depths of the Sylva System, where you'll have more logs to listen to and more stunning environments to explore.

Despite this being the end of the story, developer System Era Softworks has promised that it will still be updating the game with some new gameplay-driven content, which will be coming later this year. And not only that, you can pre-order the upcoming graphic novel Astroneer: Countdown, which is due to release this March.

Are you one of the 11 million players exploring space in Astroneer? Are you excited about this free update? Let us know!

